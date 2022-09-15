Rhode Island Oyster-Growing Industry Sees Strong Recovery in 2021 After COVID Shutdown Dip

PROVIDENCE — The aquaculture industry in Rhode Island, which took a dip in 2020 due to COVID-19-related shutdowns, recovered strongly in 2021, the highest year in the modern era of growing oysters and other seafood.

According to a report released earlier this month by the Coastal Resources Management Council, the combined value of aquaculture Rhode Island was $7.5 million, higher than 2020′s $4.3 million and 2019′s $6.1 million. That figure combines the sale of aquaculture products for consumption and seed.

The top aquaculture product was, yet again, the venerable oyster: 10.2 million oysters were sold for consumption in Rhode Island in 2021. That compares to 8.3 million in 2019, and 6 million in 2020, when restaurants were shuttered for dining for long stretches of the year.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Boston Globe