Rich Products’ Statement On The Death of Ray Jones

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Jim Motos, Senior Vice President of the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corporation, released the following statement on the untimely passing of Ray Jones, a 30-year veteran of Rich’s and longtime seafood industry leader:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Ray’s passing. For 30 years, Ray led Rich’s through some of our most important milestones, advancing the success of our seafood business through his unwavering commitment to sustainability and quality. His dedication to his craft made him a trusted advisor to our team at Rich’s and the industry as a whole, and his passion for life was palpable to all who knew him. Ray loved seafood, and as a leader of this tight-knit community, he worked diligently to ensure it could be enjoyed for generations to come. As we mourn this monumental loss, my heart is with his friends and family.”

About Rich Products’ Consumer Brands Division

Rich Products Corporation’s Consumer Brands Division, located on St. Simons Island, Georgia, is responsible for the successful portfolio of Rich’s products sold to consumers at retail grocery and club stores nationwide. Brands managed by the Consumer Brands Division include SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co., the No. 1 shrimp brand in frozen specialty seafood and Farm Rich, one of the nation’s leading names in frozen snacks and appetizers.