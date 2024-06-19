Riverence: ‘Aquaculture is Essential’

Jesse Trushenski, Riverence Seafood June 19, 2024

Agriculture made civilization and all its trappings possible, irreversibly changing the trajectory of human evolution. Aquaculture, too, is transforming the way we live for the better.

THE STATE OF WORLD FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE

Global seafood consumption has reached an all-time high, supplying needed protein in the developing world and valuable nutrients wherever it’s eaten. Two-thirds of marine stocks are currently being fished within biologically sustainable limits, but the number of overfished stocks continues to climb year after year.

Capture fisheries landings are critically important to food security, but they haven’t changed appreciably in the last 30 years. Over the same time period, aquaculture has grown to close the gap between burgeoning seafood demand and limited wild catches. Half of the fish and shellfish we eat now comes from farms.

To read the rest of the article, please go to: Riverence

Related Articles

Seafood

Kvarøy Arctic Underwrites Two World Central Kitchen Aquaculture Programs

Kvarøy Arctic Seafood June 9, 2021

Kvarøy Arctic is expanding its charitable giving and support of a more diversified, equitable, and climate-change resilient food system through World Central Kitchen’s (WCK) Food Producer Network. Kvarøy Arctic is underwriting two separate grants in the budding WCK program, providing essential support for aquaculture projects Coral Vita in The Bahamas and Tilapia de la Faja in Guatemala.