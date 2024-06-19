Riverence: ‘Aquaculture is Essential’

Agriculture made civilization and all its trappings possible, irreversibly changing the trajectory of human evolution. Aquaculture, too, is transforming the way we live for the better.

THE STATE OF WORLD FISHERIES AND AQUACULTURE

Global seafood consumption has reached an all-time high, supplying needed protein in the developing world and valuable nutrients wherever it’s eaten. Two-thirds of marine stocks are currently being fished within biologically sustainable limits, but the number of overfished stocks continues to climb year after year.

Capture fisheries landings are critically important to food security, but they haven’t changed appreciably in the last 30 years. Over the same time period, aquaculture has grown to close the gap between burgeoning seafood demand and limited wild catches. Half of the fish and shellfish we eat now comes from farms.

To read the rest of the article, please go to: Riverence