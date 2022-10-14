Riverence Provisions LLC and Riverence Farms LLC – Collectively the US’ Largest Trout Producers – Achieve Challenging ASC Certification

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho – Riverence Provisions LLC and Riverence Farms LLC – collectively the nation’s largest trout producers – have achieved certification from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), all three organizations announced today. Riverence Farms LLC and Riverence Provisions LLC, along with their two trusted contract farmers, Blind Canyon Aqua Ranch Inc. and J.W. Bill Jones Jr. Trout Farm, are the first and only American trout farms now certified under ASC’s globally recognized certification and labeling program.

Riverence Farms LLC primarily raises steelhead trout on its six grow-out farms in Gooding and Jerome counties, while Riverence Provisions LLC primarily raises rainbow trout on its eight grow-out farms in Gooding and Twin Falls counties. Collectively, Riverence Farms LLC and Riverence Provisions LLC employ over 300 local team members and currently produce more than 22 million pounds (10,000 metric tons) each year.

“Idaho’s Magic Valley is truly a rare and magical place. Its unique geography provides enough spring water to raise clean, fresh fish responsibly while minimizing our impact on the environment,” said Rob Young, CEO of the Riverence Group. “We’re dedicated to this land and the gift of clear spring water that the Magic Valley provides. We view it as our responsibility to take good care of the resources we have, doing more while using fewer resources, and providing a safe, premium food source that will serve humanity for generations to come. We are proud to now have this work certified by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council.”

ASC’s sea green label can only appear on seafood from farms that – like Riverence Provisions LLC and Riverence Farms LLC – have been independently assessed and certified as environmentally and socially responsible.

“This was not easy. It’s a long, thorough and exhausting process to provide the necessary information and achievements required to earn ASC’s strict certification, but it’s also incredibly important to provide that level of assurance to our customers,” said Todd English, vice president of sustainability at Riverence Provisions LLC. “That’s because we consider our trout and farming practices to be the gold standard of American quality and responsible production. We’re proud to have our ethos and farming innovations validated by the world’s leading aquaculture certification and labeling program.”

“Through the value of third-party certification, Riverence Provisions LLC and Riverence Farms LLC along with J.W. Bill Jones Jr Trout Farm and Blind Canyon Aquaranch Inc. are demonstrating what’s new and next in aquaculture,” said Chris Ninnes, CEO, Aquaculture Stewardship Council. “Their companies and teams have shown dedication to pushing the quality and production practices of farm-raised trout consistently higher while also tending with great care and concern to their communities, employees, water and land.”

“I am pleased to recognize their certification in the United States,” Ninnes continued, “where we can support and communicate their best practices in responsible aquaculture to seafood diners and shoppers nationwide.”

In addition to raising its own trout, Riverence Provisions LLC also buys trout from Riverence Farms LLC, Blind Canyon Aquaranch Inc., and JW Bill Jones Jr. Trout Farm and processes, packages, markets, sells and distributes the finished product. The premium rainbow trout and steelhead are sold at restaurants and retail grocers throughout the United States, including H-E-B, Hy-Vee, Giant Foods, Ingles Markets, Harris Teeter, Wegmans and New Seasons Markets.

ASC standards address 7 principles and criteria to minimize environmental and social impacts

ASC certificate holders must operate at the highest industry standards to ensure the preservation of the natural environment, biodiversity, water resources and provide good working conditions for their employees. To establish whether an operator meets these standards, a conformity assessment body performs an audit to determine compliance with ASC’s standards in the following areas of aquaculture: legal compliance with national and local laws and regulations; preservation of natural habitats, local biodiversity and ecosystem; preservation of the diversity of the wild population; preservation of water resources and quality; responsible use of feed and other resources; improved fish health and controlled and responsible use of antibiotics and chemicals; and farms to be socially responsible toward their workers and the local community.

About the Riverence Group

Riverence Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries are a group of privately owned aquaculture companies based in Idaho and Washington. Riverence Brood LLC — the group’s breeding operation — is a producer of premium rainbow trout genetics and the only domestic commercial supplier of Atlantic salmon and coho salmon eggs. Riverence Farms LLC primarily raises steelhead and golden rainbow trout while Riverence Provisions LLC raises rainbow trout. Collectively, they are the largest producers of trout in the Americas. Riverence Provisions LLC also handles the processing, distribution, food sales and byproducts. As breeders and farmers of trout and salmon and thought leaders in the aquaculture space, the Riverence Group is helping redefine responsible seafood production and food security in the U.S. Learn more about the Riverence Group at https://riverence.com/.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Since 2010, ASC has been creating and enforcing the world’s strictest combination of standards for:

Improving farmed seafood quality and safety.

Ensuring supply chain integrity from the farm to the store.

Providing the most comprehensive transparency through public disclosure.

Protecting the environment, workers, and communities.

It’s the best way to ensure the seafood you’re buying is what it claims to be. For more information, visit https://asc-aqua.org/.