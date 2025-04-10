Sablefish in British Columbia is now MSC Certified Sustainable

Sablefish Caught on certified Pacific Halibut Vessels is Eligible to be Sold with the MSC Label

Victoria, B.C. – The Pacific Halibut Management Association of BC (PHMA) and Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) are pleased to announce that sablefish (Anoplopoma fimbria) caught on licensed commercial halibut vessels in British Columbia, Canada has successfully achieved MSC certification for sustainable fishing.

This milestone follows a comprehensive assessment by MRAG Americas and marks the addition of sablefish as an MSC certified species alongside Pacific halibut in the now named Canada (British Columbia) Hook and Line Halibut Fishery and sablefish caught by licensed commercial halibut vessels. This fishery is currently the only source of MSC certified sablefish in Canada.

Chris Sporer, Executive Manager of PHMA said: “This certification recognizes the strong stewardship and science-based management of our fishery. We are proud to add sablefish to our MSC-certified portfolio, ensuring that Canadians and consumers around the world can enjoy this premium product with confidence in its sustainability.”

MSC certification ensures full traceability from harvest to landing, supported by rigorous 100 per cent at-sea and dockside monitoring for which the BC halibut fishery is renowned.

Kurtis Hayne, Program Director for the MSC in Canada said: “The BC halibut fishery has long been known for its exceptional management practices, so we are extremely pleased to welcome the sablefish they catch into the MSC program in Canada and congratulate the fishery for successfully adding this iconic species to its scope of MSC certified sustainable catch.”

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is an international non-profit organization that sets globally recognized standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain. The MSC program incentivizes the adoption of sustainable fishing practices and helps create a more sustainable seafood market. The MSC ecolabel on a seafood product means it comes from a wild-catch fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s science-based standard for sustainable fishing. There are more than 20,000 MSC labelled seafood products available to consumers across the globe.

For more information visit msc.org.

About the Pacific Halibut Management Association of BC

The Pacific Halibut Management Association of BC is a provincially incorporated society representing Indigenous and non-Indigenous commercial halibut vessel owners and First Nations communal commercial halibut license holders on Canada’s Pacific coast.