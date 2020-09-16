Safe Catch Solves Mercury Problem in Seafood for Industry and Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO–Safe Catch’s revolutionary technology, which tests fish for mercury in under 60 seconds, is now certified by AOAC INTERNATIONAL as equivalent to ICP-MS testing methods utilized by the FDA. A Safe Catch mercury test is 250 times faster than an ICP-MS lab. AOAC International certification is the premier standard for verifying scientific testing methods and confirms Safe Catch is the undisputed authority in testing seafood for mercury.

Safe Catch has tested over 5 million tuna for mercury and tests more tuna fish in a day than the FDA has tested in its history. Safe Catch will share its extensive data on mercury levels in tuna and other fish with researchers so they can better understand the impact of coal plant emissions on ocean fish.

“Safe Catch invented technology to test every single fish for mercury because there is no other way to assure purity,” said Safe Catch Founder, Bryan Boches. “Two identical tuna, that are the same size and caught in the same location, can vary in mercury levels by 10 times. Some brands promote a myth that smaller tuna or pole & line caught tuna are automatically low in mercury. Verified Safe Catch testing results prove this is not the case.”

“The high levels in individual fish is a critical health concern and the basis for the EPA and FDA mercury advisories,” said Dr. Linda Birnbaum, Ph.D. scientist emeritus, former Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program, now a scholar in residence at Duke University. “Seafood is a nutritious source of protein and vital oils, but inadvertent consumption of mercury has always lingered as a health concern. The scientifically validated Safe Catch technology solves the mercury question for consumers, giving them a reliable and recognizable source.”

The seafood industry is aware of declining consumption due to mercury concerns. The NFI, a seafood lobby, responds with attacks against the FDA and EPA mercury advisories and comments that health issues from mercury in fish could be fake news.

“Safe Catch was started because my mom got sick and it took months for doctors to determine that she had elevated mercury levels from eating too much tuna,” said Safe Catch Founder, Sean Wittenberg. “Safe Catch is the only seafood brand to align itself with the mercury standards of the medical community, which is why our Elite Tuna has a strict limit that averages two times lower mercury than the recommendation for pregnant women and kids. Consumers recognize and appreciate our transparency around this important health benefit and are rewarding Safe Catch with their loyalty. Safe Catch is now the fastest growing seafood brand in the US as a result. Now other brands and retailers are calling us about certifying their seafood.”

Safe Catch – Protecting You and the Ocean

Safe Catch invented a proprietary technology to become the only brand to test every individual tuna for mercury. Safe Catch Elite is the lowest mercury tuna of any brand. Safe Catch Elite is Paleo certified, Whole30 certified and is the official tuna of the American Pregnancy Association. Safe Catch products are sustainably caught, Non-GMO project certified, plastic neutral and BPA NI. Safe Catch also offers salmon and sardines and will introduce a “Safe Catch Certified” program for fresh seafood. Find Safe Catch products in 12,000 stores nationwide and at safecatch.com.