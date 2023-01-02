Safe Coast Seafoods is Advocating Sustainable Consumption of Seafood

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — Aligning fishing techniques with seasonality and conscious methods, the wholesale fresh fish supplier is ensuring both seafood and the fisherman communities survive and thrive.

Consumers are becoming more aware of the environment and are demanding sustainably delicious seafood options. Safe Coast Seafoods is a Bay Area wholesale seafood company that provides honest and sustainable seafood solutions to distributors and seafood markets.

Suppliers and distributors vouch for their competitive pricing, keeping things transparent on quality, quantity, and price. Receiving proactive updates gives their customers peace of mind and the ability to plan their trade better.

As part of their valued services, they pride themselves in selling the American markets with the highest quality products. The seafood they procure is certified, capable, and in long-term trusted partnerships with the best fishermen and farms along the coast.

The wholesale fresh fish suppliers have included their seafood processing plants certified with Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP). The HACCP program is a safety measure that identifies potential contaminants in seafood and prevents the infected produce from harming the consumer. The system encourages buyers to be assured that the produce is safe for consumption.

Furthermore, Safe Coast Seafoods has years of experience and partnerships with the local fishing communities, ensuring sustainability is not just for seafood but for the fisherman whose livelihood depends on it. Forming trusted alliances gives access to consciously sourced seafood supplies and the assurance of keeping the produce fresh for consumption on a global scale.

The biggest draw of the wholesale seafood sector is the year-round availability of Dungeness Crabs. High in demand for its succulent meat quantity, catching methods for this commercial crab are strictly monitored by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). Safe Coast Seafoods is invested in sustainably procuring the relished commodity by keeping three criteria in check.

The first entails monitoring domoic acid levels, a toxin in crustaceans and other shellfish that makes it unsafe for consumption. The second includes protecting whales and other at-risk species from being affected during the open season. The third is for deciding the fishing season by weighing the quantity of meat in a live crab. The meat recovery needs to exceed a certain amount for the affected counties to open.

Safe Coast Seafoods not only produce, pack, and deliver the highest quality products in the industry but also consistently provide forecasts on catches based on market and weather conditions.

About Safe Coast Seafoods-

Safe Coast Seafoods is dedicated to offering their suppliers, associates, and customers peace of mind by providing ecologically conscious seafood solutions combined with transparent information and timely-follow ups. A leader in the seafood trade, they aim to make consumption safe, sustainable, and stress-free.