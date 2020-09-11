Salmon Farm Planned on Chesapeake Eastern Shore

Timothy B. Wheeler and Jeremy Cox, Bay Journal News Service Seafood September 11, 2020

The Chesapeake Bay is known to many for the seafood it produces: blue crabs, oysters and striped bass.

In a few years, though, the bay region could become a major producer of an even more popular seafood that doesn’t come from the Chesapeake. A Norwegian company, AquaCon, has unveiled plans to raise salmon on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

AquaCon executives intend to build a $300 million indoor salmon farm on the outskirts of Federalsburg in Caroline County. By 2024, they aim to harvest 3 million fish a year weighing 14,000 metric tons — an amount on par with Maryland’s annual commercial crab catch.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bay Journal News Service

Related Articles