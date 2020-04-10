Salmon Farming Giant Cermaq Abandons Controversial Nova Scotia Expansion

Norwegian salmon farming giant Cermaq is abandoning its controversial expansion into Nova Scotia.

On Thursday, the Mitsubishi Corp. subsidiary said it could not find suitable locations for the 15 to 20 farm sites it needed to justify a move into the province.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to locate enough sites at this time, and have made the decision to allow all of our options to lease to expire,” David Kiemele, managing director for Cermaq Canada, said in a news release.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News