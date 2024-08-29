Salmon RAS Farms Face Growing Opposition in France

Three proposed recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) salmon farms in France are encountering significant resistance from local communities and environmental groups.

The farms, proposed by Smart Salmon in Plouisy, Pure Salmon in Verdon-sur-Mer, and Local Ocean in Boulogne-sur-Mer, aim to raise Atlantic salmon in land-based RAS facilities, but have sparked concerns over potential animal welfare issues and environmental impacts, meeting with opposition from local citizens’ groups and the animal welfare organisation Welfarm, which launched a campaign in April to halt the development of what it describes as “hyper-intensive” farming operations.

Welfarm, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year, has expressed serious concerns about the welfare of fish raised in RAS environments. The organisation cites issues such as high stocking densities, which can lead to overcrowding and stress among fish, and the potential for mass mortality events due to system failures. These concerns were highlighted by a 2021 incident at an RAS farm in Florida, where 500,000 salmon died following a filtration system malfunction.

