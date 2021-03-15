Santa Barbara Smokehouse Becomes First Fair Trade USA Certified Smoked Salmon Manufacturer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Smokehouse, Inc. has become the world’s first smoked salmon producer to attain Fair Trade Certification and Fair Trade USA certified Seal, which signifies the products were grown, harvested, manufactured, and traded in ways that improve livelihoods and protect the environment.

“We are proud to support the standard and its mission while being the first to produce Fairtrade certified smoked salmon in the world.” Said Manager of Operations & Development Sam Brown

One product variation will be available in the coming months with the Fair Trade seal – our Kvaroy Arctic x SB Smokehouse Rope Hung smoked salmon available exclusively at Whole Foods Market, and Kvaroy Arctic x Cambridge House Rope Hung smoked salmon available elsewhere.

Kvaroy Arctic have become the first farmer of fin fish to attain the coveted certification that includes a “rigorous vetting process of the farm’s social, environmental, and economic impacts” (www.fairtradecertified.org/news/press-releases/first-farmed-fin-fish).