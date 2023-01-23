Santa Monica Seafood Achieves ISO 14001 Certification at All Four Major Processing Facilities

Rancho Dominguez, CALIFORNIA – Santa Monica Seafood is proud to announce that all four of its major processing facilities, SMS Rancho Dominguez, L.A. Fish Company, SMS Chicago, and SMS Albuquerque, have achieved ISO 14001 certification.

Santa Monica Seafood’s Rancho Dominguez facility achieved ISO 14001 certification almost ten years ago, demonstrating the company’s commitment to meeting and exceeding all federal, state, and local environmental legal requirements and achieving ambitious international standards concerning environmental impact management. The company is constantly striving to reduce the environmental impact of its operations through initiatives such as energy conservation, waste management, and recycling.

ISO 14001 is an internationally recognized standard that sets out the requirements for an environmental management system. It helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and waste reduction while gaining a competitive advantage and the trust of customers and stakeholders. To be awarded ISO 14001 certification, a company must fulfill a demanding and extensive set of standards and criteria established by global experts. The certification process is overseen by a third-party auditor and guarantees those who receive certification have systems in place to not only meet but exceed environmental compliance.

“We are thrilled to announce all four of our major processing facilities have now achieved ISO 14001 certification,” said Roger O’Brien, President and CEO of Santa Monica Seafood. “This is a testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication. We are proud to be a leader in the seafood industry and look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the highest quality products while minimizing our environmental impact. Santa Monica Seafood’s history of environmental responsibility and commitment proves the company is dedicated to supporting a healthy environment. The company will continue to take an active role in protecting our oceans for years to come. ”

ABOUT SANTA MONICA SEAFOOD – Santa Monica Seafood, an 84-year-old privately-owned company, is the largest specialty wholesale distributor and processor of fresh and frozen seafood in the Southwestern U.S. with over 250,000 s.f. of facilities across the United States. Santa Monica Seafood was the first and still the only seafood company in the United States to achieve FSSC 22000 certification for food safety management systems, and ISO 14001 certification for environmental management programs, and BAP certification for its main processing facility for repacking salmon and tilapia products.