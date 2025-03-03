Santa Monica Seafood Shutters Costa Mesa Market, Cafe

Santa Monica Seafood closed its Costa Mesa market and cafe, saying goodbye in a social media post on Feb. 19.

For decades, the popular market and cafe was a go-to for all types of fresh seafood, from fish fillet to oysters to lobsters. Its cafe served some classic favorites including clam chowder, lobster rolls, crab cakes and fish and chips. A favorite on-the-go market snack featured brown-sugar-candied smoked salmon.

“For almost 30 years, we’ve served Costa Mesa. As we close our doors at this location, our hearts are filled with gratitude for your support throughout the years,” the company wrote. “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. We’d love to welcome you at our Santa Monica location.”

The closure at 154 E. 17th St. stunned longtime fans.

