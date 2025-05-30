Saudi Fisheries Appoints Riyan Al Mansour as CEO

Al-Mansour was formerly CEO at Wafrah, Riyadh Food Industries, and Unaizah Investment

Tadawul-listed Saudi Fisheries’ (Sfico) board tapped Riyan Al Mansour (LinkedIn) as its new CEO, succeeding Mahmoud Abdul Hay Abu Aqeel, the company’s CFO, who had been filling in as acting CEO, according to a disclosure to Tadawul.

Al Mansour brings over 20 years of experience in executive roles across the industrial, investment, and food sectors, having previously served as CEO of Wafrah, Riyadh Food Industries, and Unaizah Investment.

