Sea Bass Bad, Scallops Super: Charity Updates Sustainable Fish Guide

Rebecca Smithers, The Guardian Seafood October 8, 2020

Consumers are being urged to steer clear of wild-caught sea bass fished from French and Spanish waters, but to eat farmed king and queen scallops to alleviate pressure on threatened fish stocks.

Sea bass caught in the southern Bay of Biscay and Atlantic Iberian waters have been rated red in the Marine Conservation Society’s updated 2020 Good Fish Guide – joining its “fish to avoid” list – because of serious risk to local dolphin and porpoise populations.

The charity warns the use of trawling and static nets in these areas has led to dolphins and porpoises increasingly being caught as bycatch; a problem now so severe that they could disappear. Consumers are instead advised to opt for certified farmed or line-caught sea bass.

Here’s How the Seafood Industry is Cracking Down on Sustainability

July 27, 2020 Jenna Tsui, Environmental Protection

The seafood industry is global, and since it survives off the oceans and ecosystems sustain its produce, sustainability plays a big role. Across continents, seafood can power economies — local and nationwide. That impact, however, comes with many unsustainable practices and effects. To fully support global economies, consumer demands and environmental needs, the industry commit to sustainability.

Meat & Poultry

Beef is Healthier and More Sustainable than Ever Before

January 17, 2019 Beef Checkoff

Recent reports question beef’s role in a healthy, sustainable diet. Beef is healthier and more sustainable today than at any point in time. History and well-established research have consistently shown that practical, balanced dietary patterns grounded in science promote health and sustainability, not eliminating single foods, like beef.