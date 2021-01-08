Sea Pact Announces New Board Chair

Sea Pact, a pre-competitive collaboration of ten leading American and Canadian seafood companies working together to drive industry sustainability progress, have a new chair for their Advisory Board. Mary Smith, Director of Sustainability at Inland Seafood Corporation has been elected as the new chair at Sea Pact’s virtual annual meeting which is taking place virtually this year over two days, January 5 & 12, 2021. “Kicking off 2021, Sea Pact is delighted to announce Mary’s selection by her peers to this leadership role,” said Rob Johnson, Managing Director of Sea Pact.

Mary Smith has been the Sustainability Director at Inland Seafood for the past 3 years. Prior to her position at Inland, Smith held marketing and sustainability roles at Santa Monica Seafood and The Plitt Company. Inland Seafood, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest full-line processor and distributor of more than 2,000 fresh, frozen, smoked and specialty seafood items in the Southeast United States.

“I am thrilled to serve as the chair of Sea Pact’s board, especially during such an interesting time in our industry,” stated Smith. “Sea Pact’s focus on pre-competitive collaboration to support member companies and positively impact the global seafood industry has never been more relevant. I believe strongly in the transformative power of this organization and the enthusiasm of the people who continue to build it. The opportunity to work with passionate and dedicated colleagues who share the dame goals is so rewarding both professionally and personally and I am excited about what’s next for all of us.”

“Sea Pact’s innovative seafood business collaboration model continues to advance as a dynamic industry leadership platform, as we reinforce our resolve to work together to face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 and work to catalyze an industry-wide transformation to a more sustainable future in seafood,” stated Johnson. “I’m very excited to have Mary elected to the role as chair of the Advisory Board for a two year term, and look forward to working closely with her to drive new initiatives of our organization forward. We expect her passionate energy, deep supply chain and sustainability knowledge and experience, bright ideas, and strong commitment to the industry will bring great value to our collective efforts and outcomes.”

Sea Pact’s annual meeting will establish next steps for the coming year focused on elevating sustainability in the seafood industry by engaging in innovative projects, collaborative partnerships, and transformational processes to drive positive change in fisheries and aquaculture systems across the global seafood supply chain.

About Sea Pact:

Together, Sea Pact members collective buying power would make them the 4th largest seafood company in North America and the 15th largest seafood company in the world. The unified members of Sea Pact are: Euclid Fish Company, Fortune Fish & Gourmet, Inland Seafood, Ipswich Shellfish Group, J.J. McDonnell, North Atlantic Inc., Santa Monica Seafood, Seacore Seafood, Seattle Fish Company, and Stavis Seafoods. Sea Pact receives sustainability council from non-profit organizations FishWise, Ocean Outcomes, and Sustainable Fisheries Partnership, and operational support from impact accelerator Multiplier. To learn more about Sea Pact visit www.seapact.org and follow on twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.