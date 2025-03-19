Seabear Company Recalls Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder Because of Possible Health Risk

SeaBear Company of Anacortes, Washington is recalling two variations of seafood chowder (Smoked Salmon Chowder & Alehouse Clam Chowder), because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Smoked Salmon Chowder and Alehouse Clam Chowder were distributed through physical retail stores in Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington and direct home delivery via SeaBear’s website (https://seabear.com/External Link Disclaimer) nationwide between 10/1/2024 and 03/14/2025.

The recalled SeaBear Smokehouse chowder products are shelf stable and packaged in a 12oz dark blue pouch. The impacted lot codes are found on back of pouch.

Recall Product Brand UPC Impacted Lot Codes SeaBear Salmon Chowder

Net wt.12oz. SeaBear Smokehouse 0 34507 07001 3 64242902 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/202864242912 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/202864242972 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/202864242982 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/202864243042 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/202864243052 SALCH – Enjoy by: 10/202864243121 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/202864243131 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/202864243191 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/202864243201 SALCH – Enjoy by: 11/202864243651 SALCH – Enjoy by: 12/202864250031 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/202964250291 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/202964250301 SALCH – Enjoy by: 1/2029 Alehouse Clam Chowder

Net wt 12oz SeaBear Smokehouse 0 34507 07021 1 64241641 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/202864241643 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/202864241661 ALECH – Enjoy by: 6/202864243251 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/202864243261 ALECH – Enjoy by: 11/202864250222 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/202964250241 ALECH – Enjoy by: 1/2029

No illnesses have been reported to date.

SeaBear initiated a voluntary recall after they became aware of a pouch seal issue from a customer complaint. Upon further investigation, they identified a mechanical issue with equipment, which caused seals to not fully bond and made some pouches leak.

Consumers who have purchased SeaBear’s Smoked Salmon Chowder or Alehouse Chowder are urged not to consume products and should contact SeaBear’s customer service team at 1-800- 645-3474 or smokehouse@seabear.com for a full refund. SeaBear’s customer service hours are Monday-Friday 7am-5:30pm PST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.