Seafood Excellence Awards Winners Announced

Boston, MA – The 2022 Seafood Excellence Awards winners were announced today at Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, taking place March 13 – 15 in Boston. DOM International Limited won the “Best New Retail” award for its product, DOM Reserve Salmon Poke and Bakkafrost won the “Best New Foodservice” award for its Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon.

Winners were selected from a group of finalists during a live judging this morning by a panel of seafood buyers and industry experts from the retail and foodservice industries. This year’s panel included judges from BJ’s, Albertsons, and Levy Restaurants.

Finalists were previously selected through a screening of products participating in the Seafood Expo North America New Product Showcase. The New Product Showcase features seafood products, condiments and culinary dishes launched in the past year by exhibiting companies.

The Seafood Excellence Awards recognize the product leaders in the North American seafood market. The new products are judged based on several criteria, including uniqueness and appropriateness to the market, taste profile, market potential, convenience, nutritional value and originality.

Co-located with Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo North America is North America’s largest seafood trade event bringing together buyers and international suppliers looking to meet, network and conduct business in the North American market.

Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America is produced by Diversified Communications.

