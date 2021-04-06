Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Announced Cancellation of Its 2021 Edition

Portland, Maine – In light of ongoing public health concerns caused by the pandemic, Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, has reluctantly determined it would be impossible to hold an event in Boston this July. The 2021 edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, originally scheduled to take place March 14-16, had been postponed to July 11-13, 2021.

“We were determined to host an in-person event for our seafood community and have worked diligently over the past several months seeking a way to safely make the July 2021 edition happen,” said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President, Diversified Communications. “However, current COVID restrictions limiting the capacity of indoor venues and the state of the reopening plan for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as related to Convention facilities, have recently made it evident that we cannot move forward with planning an event like ours.”

The 2022 edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will proceed as scheduled on March 13-15, 2022 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Boston, MA.

Conversations with customers, including high-volume buyers in retail and foodservice, have confirmed they will be ready to meet in-person in 2022. Buyers have expressed the importance and unique value of meeting face to face in maintaining current relationships and finding new products and suppliers at the event.

“We recognize that business continuity is important to our seafood community, and until we meet again in-person in Boston, we will be reviewing opportunities to connect buyers and sellers digitally,” added Plizga.

Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, the world’s largest seafood event, also produced by Diversified Communications, is scheduled to take place this year in Barcelona, Spain, on September 7-9, 2021.

For more information about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, visit: www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com