Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America Announces Keynote and Plenary Speakers, Comprehensive Conference Agenda

Portland, Maine – The organizers of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America announce this year’s keynote speaker, Global Economist Megan Greene, and plenary speaker, Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs Thea Lee, who headline a robust conference program featuring more than 30 educational sessions. Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, North America’s largest seafood trade exposition and produced by Diversified Communications, will take place from March 12-to-14, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Global economist and keynote speaker Megan Greene’s presentation, “Economic Update for 2023 – Where are we headed?,” will provide predictions and an outlook for international supply chain challenges, inflation and climate change. Greene is a Senior Fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University, Global Chief Economist at Kroll and a regular columnist at the Financial Times, writing about global macroeconomics and policy.

The conference’s plenary speaker, Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs Thea Lee, will lead the session “A Call to Action: Good Work in Fishing is Smart Business.” A long-time advocate for workers’ rights, Deputy Undersecretary Lee will address harmful labor conditions that often are associated with unregulated fishing globally and underscore the responsibility that the private sector bears in curbing these widespread abuses.

Led by an impressive slate of top industry experts and thought leaders, the three-day conference program will provide seafood buyers and other industry attendees with engaging and practical information that will help guide decision-making in their organizations.

Noteworthy educational sessions topics include:

In the annual “Power of Seafood 2023” report update, speakers from Hy-Vee, H&N Group, Publix Super Markets and the Food Marketing Institute will share shopper behavior data that provides insightful information for retailers interested in growing seafood sales.

During "The Evolution and Future of Seafood Processing" discussion, an expert panel of speakers from BAADER North America, Bristol Seafood and Marel will address how processing has changed, what the current market demand looks like and where there are future opportunities.

The “Seafood Trends in Foodservice” presentation will draw from Datassential’s extensive resources to offer attendees information about seafood trends in the U.S. and provide suggestions about how companies can build more targeted strategies to reach consumers.

The session "Supply and Demand Trends in Shipping and Logistics" will feature speakers from Air France KLM Cargo, Blue Water Shipping, Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett AS and Ocean Network Express who will discuss shipping and logistics trends that affect the U.S. such as exports from Europe and/or Chile to the U.S.

The session "Increasing the Seafood Industry's Voice in Global Climate Policy" will feature speakers from COMEPESCA, Global Tuna Alliance, Environmental Defense Fund, Seafood2030 and Walton Family Foundation who will explore the value and opportunity for the seafood industry to communicate climate-related issues impacting oceans, fisheries and seafood production more effectively.

"Retail Seafood: Where is the Tide Going?" will review key trends in how the retail seafood market has evolved over the past decade, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and identify trends that will impact its future.

The conference agenda also features a session for companies interested in learning more about integrating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives into their businesses. Through this course, titled “Unpacking DEI: Why it Matters in the Workplace,” participants will become more aware of their own mindset related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion while considering ways to lead with a new, more effective approach to improving relationships, navigating difficult topics and challenging automatic patterns of thinking.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified

Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com