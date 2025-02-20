Seafood Industry to Gather in Boston for the 43rd Edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Portland, ME – Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, North America’s largest seafood trade event, produced by Diversified, will bring the seafood industry to Boston, MA on Sunday, March 16 – Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The event brings seafood suppliers, processing and packaging equipment, services companies and professionals from around the world to demonstrate their latest innovations, products and services and build lasting relationships with North American buyers. The exhibit hall to date has 248,065 net square feet of exhibit space with companies from 49 countries and is still growing.

“As an industry that is constantly evolving across various sectors, in-person seafood trade events are increasingly significant in providing companies a space to learn about new trends and innovations, meet new buyers or suppliers and forge deeper relationships,” says Wynter Courmont, Vice President of Seafood at Diversified. “Every year, for three days, we look forward to bringing the seafood industry together and seeing what companies can accomplish in such a short period that might have otherwise taken months.”

Startups and legacy seafood companies across species and the supply chain will showcase their latest products and innovations. Among the exhibiting companies, Hofseth International, a Norwegian seafood company that produces salmon and trout, will present their rapid thaw IceFresh technology aimed at extending product shelf life and reducing carbon emissions. Nor’Easter Oyster Co, an aquaculture company with Maine’s first shellfish processing facility, will show their premium, value-added oyster products that are created in partnership with local sea farmers to utilize overlooked, “cosmetically unique” oysters that would otherwise be discarded. Full Measure Oyster Company, a seed-to-table oyster farm in Virgina, will display fresh oysters from their solar-powered, carbon-neutral and land-based operation.

Other participating companies that will highlight their products and latest innovations include AquaChile, Aqua Star, Aquamar, Balfego & Balfego SL, Bakkafrost, U.S. Catfish Institute, Cermaq US, Chicken of the Sea, Cooke Inc, Cozy Harbor Seafood, Fortune Fish & Gourmet, Godaco Seafood JSC, Handy International, Hiddenfjord, Hilo Fish Company Inc, Island Creek Oysters, J-Hotate Association, Kildare Fisheries Ltd, The Kingfish Company NV, Lobster Trap Co., Lund’s Fisheries Inc., Mersey Seafoods Limited, MOWI, Nature’s Best Seafood, Nissui Group, Northern Wind, Pacific Seafood Group, Pescanova Inc, Phillips Foods Inc, The Town Dock, Trident Seafoods, True Grade, Vinh Hoan Corporation, Worldwide Fishing Company and more.

Seafood Processing North America will feature processing equipment, services, packaging and logistics companies from around the world. Companies showcasing innovative and sustainable solutions include Lucid Corp., a Toronto based sustainable plastic food packaging company, will launch a new line of seafood packaging that is pad-less, leak-resistant and 100% recyclable. Oxyguard International A/S, a Denmark based aquaculture equipment company, will showcase its measuring, monitoring and control systems for aquaculture farms and Seawise Innovative Packaging, a Canadian company that creates sustainable packaging solutions, will launch its new packaging system, including a leak and waterproof corrugated outer to complement its Thermoloc™ insulating technology.

Companies that will also exhibit at Seafood Processing North America include BAADER North America Corp., Camara de Comercio de Pontevedra, Vigo Y Vilagarcia de Arousa, DELANCHY Group, Grasselli Spa, Midwest Machine, NUERA Logistics Inc, Palinox, Prospection Solutions, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, Schmalz, Inc. and more.

In addition to the innovations presented in the exhibit hall, this year’s event will offer a robust conference program with educational sessions that will touch on topics such as seafood consumption and consumer trends, policy trends and regulatory issues, AI, labor rights, marine plastics and more. A keynote address by Nomi Prins, PhD, macro-economist, geopolitical financial expert and best-selling author, will provide an economic outlook for the seafood industry and a tailored discussion around topics including tariff policies and regulations and its impacts on the North American and global supply chain, energy prices, sustainability, AI, traceability and more.

The Wave Makers’ Zone will host a full schedule of special events including the New and Featured Product Showcases, prestigious Seafood Excellence Awards, the popular Oyster Shucking Competition, chef demonstrations, sampling opportunities and more.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.