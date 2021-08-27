Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. Announces Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit 2021 Registration Opens

TOKYO-The Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit 2021 (TSSS2021) will be held from 11th to 13th October, Monday to Wednesday, 2021. The event is hosted by Seafood Legacy Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Seafood Legacy ”) and Nikkei ESG and co-sponsored by Walton Family Foundation, David and Lucile Packard Foundation.

The theme of this year’s summit is “Build Blue Economy Toward 2030: Changing Japanese Seafood Industry by DX and ESG Investment.” With its eyes set on the blue economy and the achievement of the SDGs by their 2030 deadline, the summit will focus on DX (Digital Transformation) and ESG investment aimed at accelerating the move towards sustainability in the Japanese seafood industry.

The Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Symposium, the predecessor to this year’s Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit, has been held yearly since 2015 and has grown into one of Asia’s largest and leading events in the sustainable seafood movement, with its participation growing each year. Last year, there were 108 speakers and 3,800 attendees (online viewership).

With the growing global interest in sustainability, and as symbolized by the idea of the “blue economy,” there is a growing movement towards sustainability in the seafood industry and other ocean-based economies.

In particular, a revision to Japan’s Fisheries Act came into effect in December 2020, with a law enacted to adjust and improve distribution (Domestic Trade of Specific Marine Animals and Plants Act). The policy has made major strides towards improving sustainability. Along with these changes, there are also signs that digital transformation will help promote sustainability in the seafood industry. Financial institutions have also launched initiatives that leverage ESG investment to improve industry sustainability.

The name for the event was changed from “symposium” to “summit” to better reflect the aim of realizing a more practical movement. The goal is to make the summit an event where, in addition to focusing on DX and ESG investment, we can join with speakers and participants to discuss how, in the ten years to the 2030 SDGs deadline, we can best build the blue economy.

In addition to sharing the latest information as was done in previous events, this year’s event will use online functionality to provide a place where those earnestly seeking to promote sustainability in the seafood industry can interact with one another.

For three days, the summit will allow experts, both domestic and foreign, to join with other related persons to discuss the Japanese seafood industry, with the goal of passing on abundant oceans and a sustainable economy to the generations that follow. We would appreciate your sharing this information via your respective mediums.

Outline

Title: Tokyo Sustainable Seafood Summit 2021 (TSSS2021)

Theme: BUILD BLUE ECONOMY TOWARD 2030: Changing Japanese Seafood Industry by DX and ESG Investment

Date / Time: 11th to 13th October, Monday to Wednesday, 2021

Venue: Online

Participation Fee: ¥5,000 per person for full three days (tax excluded)

Simultaneous Japanese-English Interpretation

For more details and registration, please visit: https://sustainableseafoodnow.com/2021/en/

During the event period, we will also hold the 3rd Japan Sustainable Seafood Award, which recognizes efforts toward stimulating Japan’s sustainable seafood movement.