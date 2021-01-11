Seafood Nutrition Partnership Announces 2021 Board of Directors

Arlington, VA – Seafood Nutrition Partnershi​p​ (SNP) is pleased to announce new leadership of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Jim Moto​s of Rich Products Corp. as the Chair of​ the Board and Paul Doremu​s of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration​ (NOAA) as the Vice Chair. Steve Har​t of Global Aquaculture Alliance will move to Immediate​ Past Chair and Judson Rei​s,​ formerly of Gorton’s Inc., will remain as Treasurer. The Board welcomes Jason Driskil​l,​ Senior Director of Seafood for Texas-based retailer H-E-B.

“The SNP Board of Directors is comprised of exceptional individuals who bring diverse skills and expertise to the organization, and I am both excited and honored to help lead this outstanding group of business leaders and preeminent scientists in guiding SNP in reaching more Americans,” said Motos, the Senior Vice President of the Consumer Brands Division of Rich Products Corp., who is passionate about educating Americans on the benefits of including seafood in their weekly diet.

Moving into the Vice Chair role is Doremus, the Deputy Assistant Administrator for Operations at NOAA Fisheries where he is responsible for the day-to-day management of the agency’s operations. He has been instrumental in SNP’s successful Eat Seafood America​! campaign,​ helping support the U.S. seafood economy through this public health crisis.

Driskill, Senior Director of Seafood for H-E-B, joins the SNP Board. He oversees procurement, sales, merchandising, marketing and sustainability for fresh/frozen seafood and sushi at the country’s ninth-largest private company. In his time at H-E-B, Driskill has focused on strengthening the company’s seafood sourcing programs and industry partnerships to ensure sourcing decisions consider the environmental and social track records of wild and aquaculture fisheries.

“I am passionate about educating people on the ease of cooking seafood and the many health benefits it provides, all with the goal of creating a more informed, confident and healthy consumer,” said Driskill, a 25-year veteran of the seafood industry. “SNP has the best approach for the seafood industry for a unified consumer outreach campaign to increase seafood consumption, and I look forward to helping to move the SNP mission forward.”

“The SNP Board of Directors quickly rallied in 2020 to pivot our work in support of the health of all Americans, as well as strengthening the seafood supply chain, by generating consumer demand through the Eat Seafood America! campaign,” President Linda Cornish said. “The diverse board – including CEOs, government leaders, food service, top researchers and now retail – is representative of all aspects of the seafood industry and brings a depth of knowledge and expertise that is truly inspiring.”

The SNP Board of Directors is:

Jim Motos, SVP, Rich Products Corp., SNP Board Chair

Paul Doremus, PhD, Deputy Assistant Administrator, NOAA Fisheries, SNP Board Vice Chair

Judson Reis, Past President & CEO of Gorton’s Inc., SNP Board Treasurer

Linda Cornish, Seafood Nutrition Partnership, SNP President & Secretary

Steve Hart, VP, Global Aquaculture Alliance, SNP Board Immediate Past Chair

Tom Brenna, PhD, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Jacqueline Claudia, COO, Smarter Sorting

Sonja Connor, Oregon Health & Science University, Former President of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Jason Driskill, Senior Director of Seafood, H-E-B ●Christine Garvey, VP, Trident Seafoods Corp.

Nelson Griffin, EVP and Chief Procurement & Real Estate Officer, Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Hugh Welsh, President & General Counsel, DSM North America

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per USDA/HHS Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the American Heart Association, and many other leading health organizations. For more information, visit www.seafoodnutrition.or​g.​