Seafood Nutrition Partnership Announces 2023 Board of Directors

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is pleased to announce new leadership of its Board of Directors for 2023-2024 with the appointment of Paul Doremus, Vice President for Policy and Sustainability Strategy at Trident Seafoods, as Chair of the Board and Jason Driskill, H-E-B Vice President of Seafood, as Vice Chair. Judson Reis, formerly of Gorton’s Inc., will remain as Treasurer and Linda Cornish serves as both President and Secretary of the Board. Joining the board in 2023 is Morgan Howard, Owner of Morgan Howard Productions and a Board Member of Sealaska and Gustavo Lara, Commercialization Manager for Seafood at Cargill.

“I’m honored to Chair the Seafood Nutrition Partnership as it begins its second decade of impact around the health benefits of seafood,” Doremus said. “We have a phenomenal and committed Board and exceptional execution on the mission led by Linda Cornish.”

Rolling off the Board at the end of 2022 are 2021-2022 Chair, Jim Motos, Rich Products’ SVP, Category Business Units, as well as Board members Jacqueline Claudia and Nelson Griffin. All three will move to Board Emeritus status.

“This is one of the best Board experiences I have had, and the caliber of the Board of Directors is exceptional,” Motos said. “It’s bittersweet that I am rolling off the SNP Board. I am confident in the leadership of the SNP led by Linda Cornish and Chaired by Paul Doremus.”

The Executive Committee members of SNP’s Board serve two-year terms and guide the direction of the nonprofit on a mission to inspire a healthier America through seafood.

The 2023 SNP Board of Directors will be:

Paul Doremus, Vice President for Policy and Sustainability Strategy, Trident Seafoods, SNP Chair

Jason Driskill, VP, Seafood, H-E-B, SNP Vice Chair

Judson Reis, Past President & CEO, Gorton’s, SNP Treasurer

Linda Cornish, Seafood Nutrition Partnership, SNP President & Secretary

Thomas Brenna, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics, of Chemistry, and of Nutrition, Dell Medical School, SNP SNAC Chair,

Sonja Connor, RDN, Research Associate Professor, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University; Past President, Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, SNP SNAC Council

Victoria Gutierrez, SVP & Chief Merchandising Officer, Sysco

Steve Hart, PhD, VP, Global Seafood Alliance

Morgan Howard, Owner, Morgan Howard Productions; Board Member, Sealaska

Gustavo Lara, Commercialization Manager – Seafood, Cargill

Patty Trevino, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Red Lobster

Hugh Welsh, President & CEO, DSM

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.