Seafood Nutrition Partnership Announces Collaboration with Chef Andrew Zimmern to Promote the Health Benefits of Seafood

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public about the health benefits of eating seafood, is excited to announce a new partnership with Emmy-winning and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer and passionate global citizen Chef Andrew Zimmern. The collaboration aims to inspire consumers to incorporate more seafood into their diets through the “Fall in Love with Seafood” campaign, highlighting seafood’s nutritional value, culinary versatility, and sustainability.

Zimmern, best known for hosting Bizarre Foods and advocating for global culinary exploration, will lend his expertise and platform to promote the essential health benefits of seafood, which includes omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals.

“Andrew Zimmern’s passion for a better world, engaging storytelling and consumer reach on how we can make a positive difference through diverse cuisines, and advocacy for sustainable food aligns with our mission to empower individuals to improve their health through seafood,” said Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

As part of the partnership, Zimmern will be educating audiences about the environmental and health benefits of sustainable seafood choices. He will also join SNP for a panel discussion titled “Fall in Love with Seafood: Driving Consumer Behavior Change and Seafood Sales” at the Seafood Expo North America in Boston on Monday, March 17.

“Eating responsibly-sourced seafood is more important now than ever before. I’m excited to collaborate with SNP to bring attention to the incredible health, economic and environmental benefits that seafood offers,” said Zimmern. “Seafood is not only delicious; Eating more of it provides a wide range of positive impacts on the body and mind, and can be better for our planet and our fisheries. I look forward to helping people see why they should incorporate more seafood into their diet.”

For more information on the Fall in Love with Seafood campaign and to access educational materials, visit https://www.seafoodnutrition.org/loveseafood/.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.