Seafood Nutrition Partnership Announces Speakers for Fourth Annual State of the Science Symposium on September 17

Seafood Nutrition Partnership Seafood August 28, 2020

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s (SNP) Scientific and Nutrition Advisory Council is delighted to host the fourth annual State of the Science Symposium online on Thursday, September 17.

Sessions at this year’s symposium include: Dietary Guidelines 2020-2025, Seafood Consumption & Neurocognitive Development, and Seafood for Planetary Health and Economic Health. Educational presentations will combine technical analysis with more digestible points for non-specialists, making it accessible to a wide range of audience members and industries.

The full agenda is available at seafoodnutrition.org/soss. Register for tickets to State of the Science here.

