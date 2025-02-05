Seafood Nutrition Partnership Appoints New Chair and Vice Chair of the Nonprofit’s Board of Directors

Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s volunteer board of directors are leaders and top experts in the seafood and nutrition industries.

Jason Driskill, vice president of seafood for Texas-based retailer H-E-B, has been appointed the new chair of Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s Board of Directors. In his role at H-E-B, he oversees procurement, sales, merchandising, marketing, and sustainability for fresh and frozen seafood, as well as sushi, across more than 400 locations in Texas and in Monterrey, Mexico.

Jason is instrumental in improving H-E-B’s seafood sourcing and building key partnerships in the industry. He works with groups like the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and the Global Aquaculture Alliance (GAA) to make responsible sourcing choices.

With 25 years of seafood industry experience, Driskill has extensive experience in distribution, processing, and retail. Before joining H-E-B in 2009, he led Texas operations for Pacific Seafood, gaining expertise in seafood production and warehousing. Driskill is committed to teaching consumers about the ease of cooking seafood and its health benefits, helping them make informed choices.

“As Vice Chair over the past two years, Jason has launched the ‘Fall in Love With Seafood’ campaign, initiating its first implementation and demonstrating the program’s strong returns,” said Paul Doremus, immediate past chair of SNP’s Board of Directors and Vice President for Policy and Sustainability Strategy at Trident Seafoods. “His deep understanding of the evolving retail seafood landscape, commitment to industry collaboration, and vision for increasing seafood consumption will be invaluable as he leads the Board.”

Gustavo Lara is a Managing Director for Seafood at Cargill’s Food Enterprise and has been named Vice Chair of SNP’s Board of Directors. In his role at Cargill, he shapes the company’s commercial strategy in seafood and has more than 17 years of experience in marketing, sales, and business development at leading multinational companies, including Cargill, DuPont, and Dell Technologies. Since joining Cargill in 2016, he worked with the company’s Animal Nutrition Enterprise and Corporate Strategy Team before helping found the company’s Seafood Business.

Passionate about improving access to nutritious, affordable, and sustainable food, Gustavo employs science, technology, and engineering to achieve these goals. Gustavo is an Engineer in Electronics by training and has an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Gustavo brings extraordinary market knowledge, business discipline, and dedication to science, sustainability, and community engagement to the Board,” added Doremus. “Together, Jason and Gustavo exemplify the creative leadership SNP needs as it scales the national seafood campaign, advises federal policymakers on seafood and nutrition, and educates the public on the growing scientific evidence of the health benefits of a seafood-rich diet.”

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.