Seafood Nutrition Partnership Expands Summer Seafood Challenge to Promote Healthier Eating Habits

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) announces the return of the Summer Seafood Challenge launching June 20 and running through August 20, 2024. This year’s challenge promises to be bigger and better than last year’s inaugural event, with enhanced components for registered dietitians (RDs), influencers, and consumers to promote the nutritional benefits of seafood.

The Summer Seafood Challenge embodies SNP’s mission to increase seafood consumption while advocating for the importance of a balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids for optimal brain health. Challenge participants are asked to create or join a team on GiveLively, commit to eating seafood at least twice a week for 60 days, and engage their friends, family, and colleagues to join the initiative and donate to support Seafood Nutrition Partnership. Participants are encouraged to share their seafood experiences on social media using the hashtags #SeafoodChallenge, #SummerSeafoodChallenge, and #Seafood2xWk and tagging @Seafood4Health.

Social media influencers and seafood cookbook authors Valentine Thomas and Jenny Shea-Rawn will join other Challenge Champions to share delicious recipes and cooking tips for easy make-at-home meals.

“This fun and friendly challenge not only encourages individuals to incorporate more seafood into their diets but also supports our Eating for Brain Health program, providing accessible and affordable seafood recipes to underserved communities,” said Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

Key points of Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s Eating for Brain Health (EFBH) program highlight the critical role of seafood in healthy brain development:

● 90% of Americans do not follow the Dietary Guidelines to eat seafood at least twice a week.

● Seafood is rich in omega-3s, crucial for healthy brain development.

● Expectant mothers who consume seafood have babies with higher IQs by 7.7 points, according to scientific studies.

● The FDA advises expectant mothers to eat seafood to boost baby brain development.

● Mothers with higher levels of omega-3 DHA can reduce preterm births by two-thirds.

● Eating seafood can reduce the prevalence of anxiety and depression by at least 20%.

In addition to supporting the EFBH program and promoting healthier eating habits for consumers, the Summer Seafood Challenge also aims to have industry members drive donations for SNP, assisting its initiatives to educate and inspire communities about the benefits of seafood consumption.

“I encourage my seafood colleagues to join me in this challenge,” added Tony Downs, Sysco Category Director for Seafood. “Having our industry ‘walk the walk’ and share their experiences and favorite recipes on social media will help support Seafood Nutrition Partnership’s non-profit mission to inspire a healthier America.”

For more information about the Summer Seafood Challenge and to sign up visit:

bit.ly/summer-seafood-challenge-2024.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.