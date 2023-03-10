Seafood Nutrition Partnership Names Sarah Crowley to Lead National Seafood Campaign Initiative

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is pleased to announce that Sarah Crowley has joined the organization as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Sarah is an experienced marketing professional who began her career at Hill, Holliday advertising agency and went on to lead marketing teams at major national brands including Fidelity Investments, Staples, specialty meats company Kayem Foods and responsible grass fed beef company Verde Farms. SNP is very excited to tap into her retail and brand marketing experience to drive SNP’s mission to communicate the public health benefits of seafood and to encourage US consumers to eat seafood at least two times a week per the U.S. Dietary Guidelines. Sarah will spearhead the national seafood promotion campaign initiative in collaboration and input from the NSC Task Force and SNP stakeholders.

“We are honored to have Sarah Crowley on the SNP team,” said Linda Cornish, president and founder of Seafood Nutrition Partnership. “We look forward to Sarah’s leadership as she leverages her immense marketing expertise to support our next decade of impact.”

“I am extremely impressed with seafood’s amazing story and look forward to sharing the public health benefits of seafood with consumers on a larger scale with SNP stakeholders,” said Sarah Crowley, vice president of marketing and communications at Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

“SNP’s mission is simple: to help Americans get healthier. The science around the health benefits of eating seafood is compelling and Sarah will help share that strong narrative,” added Paul Doremus, chair of SNP’s board of directors and vice president for policy and sustainability strategy at Trident Seafoods.

Sarah grew up in the Boston Area, graduated from Boston College and lives in Brookline. Sarah has one son Marcus who is a musician and sound engineer in New York City. Outside of work Sarah loves the outdoors (especially the beach), is a movie buff, Red Sox and Patriots fan and loves to travel.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.