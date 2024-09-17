Seafood Nutrition Partnership Names Steven Summerfelt to Scientific Nutrition Advisory Council

Dr. Summerfelt manages scientific research, leads the technological design, and develops operating practices at Superior Fresh.

The Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) welcomes Dr. Steven Summerfelt, Ph.D., P.E., to its Scientific Nutrition Advisory Council (SNAC). SNAC members are leading researchers in science, nutrition, and health. Dr. Summerfelt is the Chief Science Officer at Superior Fresh, the first land-based Atlantic salmon producer in the United States.

Superior Fresh has zero wastewater discharge from production and processing systems while repurposing wastes for human food, animal food/bedding, and rebuilding soil with multiple regenerative agriculture practices. Dr. Summerfelt ensures production methods are environmentally friendly, keep our water safe, and give back to the land.

“I eat seafood nearly every day,” said Dr. Summerfelt. “And I often tell others the old mantra: ‘you are what you eat,’ so I only eat the best for my health.”

Dr. Summerfelt has conducted and published peer-reviewed research that found that carnivorous fish species – such as rainbow trout, Atlantic salmon, and walleye – do not require fishmeal in their diet to thrive. His recent but unpublished research at Superior Fresh found that feeding Atlantic salmon higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids helps ensure their health. It also provides the salmon with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the filets, which benefits consumers.

“Omega-3s EPA+DHA are essential fatty acids that our bodies need to function,” added Linda Lai Cornish, founder and president of SNP. “Scientific findings, like those at Superior Fresh, bolster the industry’s reputation and enable retailers and restaurants to highlight the vital health and nutritional advantages of seafood to consumers.”

Previously, Dr. Summerfelt was with the Conservation Fund Freshwater Institute for 26 years where he directed aquaculture research. Steve has pioneered technologies for land-based salmon farming, designed facilities, and published more than 100 peer-reviewed journal papers on these subject areas.

Dr. Summerfelt is a professional engineer with a Ph.D. in civil engineering and a M.S. and B.S. in chemical engineering.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. that builds awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.