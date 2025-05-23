Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) Kicks Off Third Annual Summer Seafood Challenge to Inspire Healthy Eating and Industry Support

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is excited to launch its third annual Summer Seafood Challenge from June 20 to August 20. Building on the success of previous years, the fundraiser aims to inspire seafood industry members and individuals to incorporate more seafood into their diets, showcasing its nutritional benefits while supporting the charitable non-profit Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

Participants are encouraged to commit to eating seafood at least twice a week for 60 days and to create or join a team on Give Lively, a free fundraising platform for nonprofits, engaging friends, family, and colleagues to participate and donate to support SNP’s mission to raise awareness about the essential health benefits of eating seafood.

“When our industry commits to consuming seafood twice a week, we are not merely speaking about it – we are actively embracing it. By working together, we can highlight the benefits of seafood and support SNP in their mission to foster a healthier America,” said Tony Downs, Category Director – Seafood at Sysco.

To help promote the campaign and its mission, participants are encouraged to share their seafood experiences on social media using the hashtags #SeafoodChallenge, #SummerSeafoodChallenge, and #Seafood2xWk, while tagging @Seafood4Health on Instagram, X, and Facebook and on SNP’s LinkedIn page @Seafood Nutrition Partnership. Ready-made social media graphics are available to download here: bit.ly/SSC-graphics.

“This fun and friendly challenge not only encourages individuals to incorporate more seafood into their diets, but also helps fund initiatives that educate and inspire communities about seafood’s health benefits,” stated Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership.

To sign up for the SNP Summer Seafood Challenge, click “Start A Fundraiser” at bit.ly/2025-Summer-Seafood-Challenge.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S., building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.