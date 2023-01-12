Seafood-Related Natural Toxin and Scombrotoxin Fish Poisoning Illnesses for Fish Other than Molluscan Shellfish Investigation Update

Investigated Illnesses and Outbreaks Table Update for Seafood Related Natural Toxin and Scombrotoxin Fish Poisoning

Table 1: Closed Illness and Outbreak Incidents is a list of investigations that were managed by FDA’s Seafood-Related Natural Toxin and Scombrotoxin Fish Poisoning Team for Fish Other Than Molluscan Shellfish. The listed incidents have been completed at this time.

The table is managed and updated when a significant number of illnesses have been investigated in a specific period of time or at least quarterly.

The table has been updated to illustrate additional information such as

Pending analytical results;

Confirmed fish/fishery product species identifications; and

Completed analytical results are listed in their own column.

The following FDA tracking numbers, and illness type have been added to the table:

20-09-08: CFP;

22-08-15: SFP;

22-08-17: SFP;

22-09-18: SFP;

22-09-20: CFP/SFP;

22-10-21: Unknown;

22-11-22: SFP; and

22-12-23: SFP.

The table may be found at: How to Report Seafood-Related Toxin and Scombrotoxin Fish Poisoning Illnesses | FDA