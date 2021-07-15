Seafood Wholesaler J.J. McDonnell Harvests Invasive Blue Catfish to Help Chesapeake Bay

ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The blue catfish have become a growing challenge in the Chesapeake Bay, threatening other native species and depleting other food sources.

But now, one local seafood wholesaler sees the growth of the invasive species as a positive.

J.J. McDonnell is trying to raise awareness and sales to get as many blue catfish out of the bay and onto plates.

The president of the company said it’s really a win-win situation for all.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBS Baltimore