Seafresh Announce New Eco-friendly Initiative that Offers Customers Free Return of Their Delivery Box and Packaging

Leigh, United Kingdom – Seafresh, an online fishmonger that was established in 1996 and is renowned across the UK and Ireland for its high-quality frozen food, is proud to announce its new eco-friendly initiative that offers customers the option to return their delivery box and packaging (including the label) for free so they can be reused.

This initiative partners with the sustainable practices already in place at Seafresh and the company’s dedication to offering its customers premium quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood, as well as prioritising utilising only 100% recyclable plastic in its packaging and 100% compostable wool lining to keep its products frozen.

As a responsible fishmonger, Seafresh sources its diverse range of restaurant-quality fish and seafood from around the globe, such as Scottish or Wild Sockeye Salmon, Seabass, Haddock, Lemon Sole, and Yellow Fin Tuna and always ensures it’s all IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) and never in bulk to prevent less food waste. Additionally, Seafresh provides Frozen at Sea Cod, Haddock, Hake and Salmon Fillets to cater for those with Histamine Intolerance.

A spokesperson from Seafresh said, “We are a small team who work hard to ensure our customers have the best possible experience, so we’re delighted with our Trustpilot “Excellent” rating but, along with our commitment to be greener and more energy efficient, we are always looking for ways to improve our service.”

Along with Seafresh’s selection of expertly selected portioned fish and seafood, customers can also choose from a variety of delicious and carefully created oven-ready dishes, including Salt and Pepper Squid, Chilli and Mango Prawns, Jumbo Fish Finger, Salmon en Croute and a specialist Seafood Platter that is full of prawns, King Prawns, Cromer Crab, Smoked Salmon and Cooked Crevettes.

For those who are not sure what to order, Seafresh offers an assortment of pre-made fish boxes. These are packed with the highest quality, sustainably-sourced fish and seafood, and are carefully selected by Seafresh’s team of experts. Customers can choose from a range of options that include a variety of fish fillets, shellfish, and other seafood, all at competitive prices. The pre-made boxes are a great option for those who want to try something new or for those who are short on time and need a convenient meal solution. Seafresh takes great care to ensure that each box is packed with care and that it arrives at the door in perfect condition.

Over the years, Seafresh has built strong relationships with fisheries but also reputable butchers across the UK and Ireland, meaning the company additionally has access to an array of the best quality British raised and farmed tender beef, Grain Fed Rump, 21-day aged Rib Eye’s and Aberdeen Angus Fillets, as well as the highest quality cuts of lamb and chicken.

The oven-ready selection at the company also extends to its first-class meat options, including zesty Southern Fried Chicken, Vegetable and Beef Lasagne, Beef Wellington and Marinated Chicken breast that are all made with the finest ingredients.

Seafresh provides a next-day delivery service that is available Tuesday to Saturday if an order is placed before 1 pm – Saturday does have a small supplementary charge. The company’s partnership with its courier DPD works well, with over 99% of the online deliveries arriving on time and also offers free delivery on orders over £60.

The delivery service at Seafresh ensures customers receive their products neatly packed and ready to place in their freezer on arrival at the door. However, if a customer is not home, there is no need to worry, as the packages are filled with dry ice to make sure the products stay perfectly frozen.

To find out more about Seafresh and its new eco-friendly initiative that offers customers the option to return their delivery box and packaging (including the label) for free so they can be reused, please visit the website at https://www.seafreshuk.com.

About Seafresh

At Seafresh our aim is to provide an all round excellent service. We search for the highest quality produce from around the world whilst responsibly sourcing sustainable Frozen Fish & Seafood. We use the Marine Conservation Society’s (MCS) Good Fishing Guide along with sourcing frozen at sea Fish & IQF products.