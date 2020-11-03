Sealaska Acquires Seafood Company

Juneau, Alaska – Sealaska has acquired New England Seafood International Limited in a deal that secures management continuity.

Sealaska, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by 23,000 Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian shareholders and owner of several food companies, including Seattle-based Orca Bay Foods, and NESI, a respected, London-based supplier of fresh and frozen premium sustainable fish and seafood to retailers and leading food-service brands, are forging an unprecedented alliance.

Founder of NESI Fred Stroyan will retain a stake in the company.

