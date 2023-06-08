SeaPak and Morey’s Join Ocean Conservancy’s Global Ghost Gear Initiative

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood (seapak.com) and Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood (moreys.com) are proud to announce on World Ocean Day that they have joined Ocean Conservancy’s Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI) (ghostgear.org) to help eliminate one of the most harmful forms of marine debris: abandoned and discarded fishing equipment known as “ghost gear.”

Gear loss happens throughout the world, wherever fishing takes place, and is extremely lethal to sea life and one of the biggest contributors to plastic pollution in oceans. Research shows that a single abandoned fishing net is estimated to kill about 500,000 marine invertebrates, 1,700 fish, and four seabirds, and that ghost gear has led to a 30% decline in certain fish stocks. Along with its member partners like SeaPak and Morey’s, the GGGI aims to improve the health of aquatic ecosystems and protect marine life from harm through the prevention, mitigation, and remediation of ghost gear.

“We are always looking for ways to safeguard and improve our oceans, and the Global Ghost Gear Initiative is doing incredible work to keep waterways clean,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for the Consumer Brands Division of Rich’s, parent company of SeaPak and Morey’s. “While we are announcing this collaboration on World Ocean Day, and during National Ocean Month, our commitment to environmental stewardship is top of mind every day of the year.”

“We are pleased to welcome our newest GGGI member SeaPak and Morey’s. Together, we will work to reduce ghost gear in the seafood supply chain,” said Joel Baziuk, Associate Director of the GGGI.

In addition to being a GGGI member, SeaPak and Morey’s are founding members of the Global Seafood Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing environmentally and socially responsible aquaculture. SeaPak and Morey’s are an International Coastal Cleanup partner and have held employee cleanups in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 75 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.

ABOUT MOREY’S

Since 1937, Morey’s has been making high-quality fish and seafood products, putting an emphasis on quality and flavor. Morey’s products include premium fillets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more. Morey’s is committed to the rigorous standards that define the highest levels of sustainability certification, to ensure consumer trust in and loyalty to both Morey’s and our retail partners. Above all, Morey’s remains dedicated to providing a delicious, easy-to-enjoy array of fish and seafood, wherever you live, however you like it. For more information, visit moreys.com.