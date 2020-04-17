SeaPak & Budweiser Delivered 100,000 Servings of Seafood to Support Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Relief Efforts

CINCINNATI – SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. and Budweiser are set to deliver multiple truckloads of seafood in Cincinnati, Ohio, to support those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

The donation will provide 100,000 servings of seafood to Freestore Foodbank – the largest emergency food and services provider in the Greater Cincinnati area, which also includes parts of Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Ohio’s recent “stay at home” order and other restrictions have made access to food more difficult for many living in Greater Cincinnati.

“SeaPak, along with Budweiser, takes great pride in our commitment to feeding families,” said Kristen Beadon, director of marketing at SeaPak. “Now, more than ever, we stand united in our shared philosophy of doing everything we can to support communities in need and put seafood onto the tables of those who are struggling during these difficult times.”

Anheuser-Busch has a long history of using its supply and logistics network to support emergency relief efforts. Recently, the company announced it will redirect sports and entertainment investments to its non-profit partners to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Alongside its sports partners, Budweiser and its parent company Anheuser-Busch will identify available arenas and stadiums to be used for temporary blood drive centers. Anheuser-Busch will also use its supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States. The hand sanitizer will be utilized at Red Cross blood donation centers and to support emergency shelters for future relief efforts.

“Budweiser wants to lend a helping hand to people in Cincinnati and its surrounding communities,” said Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing, Budweiser. “Together with SeaPak, we want to do our part to help provide meals to those who need them most, because we’re all on one team together.”

Freestore Foodbank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger relief organization. The food bank services 20 counties across the Cincinnati Tri-State Area, where many vulnerable populations and at-risk groups reside, including seniors and individuals living in home healthcare facilities.

“This donation comes at a critical time, as food insecurity related to COVID-19 continues to spike in the communities we serve,” said Trisha Rayner, VP of External Affairs at the Freestore Foodbank. “We are grateful for both brands’ support as we work to ensure no one in our network goes hungry during this public health crisis.”

The first delivery of the donated packages of SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Shrimp is expected to arrive at Freestore Foodbank later this week.

For more information about the line of beer-battered seafood from SeaPak and Budweiser, visit https://seapak.com/products/budweiser-beer-battered-shrimp. To learn more about Freestore Foodbank or to make a donation, visit freestorefoodbank.org.

###

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876, when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods, including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

About Freestore Foodbank

Freestore Foodbank is one of the 200 food bank members of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Freestore Foodbank’s mission is to provide food and services, create stability and further self-reliance for people in crisis in a 20-county service area of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Last year, the Freestore Foodbank provided over 33.8 million meals with 511 community partners, trained over 200 in the COOKS and LIFT the Tristate job training programs, and served 17,000 individuals in stabilization services. For more information, please visit www.freestorefoodbank.org.