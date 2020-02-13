SeaPak Gives Chopped Fans a Chance to Win $ 5,000

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Frozen seafood leader SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. is giving fans a chance to compete like their favorite chefs by sponsoring a Chopped At Home Challenge.

Inspired by the fan-favorite Food Network competition series Chopped, contestants will be challenged to create a delicious, “quick and easy” original dish. To qualify for the grand and runners’ up prizes, contestants must use four required “basket” ingredients in their recipe and submit a dish that takes less than 45 minutes to prepare from start to finish.

SeaPak fans may find that they have a familiar advantage on their Chopped At Home Challenge competitors when they discover one must-use ingredient is not so mysterious after all. During the competition, contestants will be asked to create a dish featuring one America’s favorite sauced shrimp items SeaPak Shrimp Scampi.

“The SeaPak Chopped At Home Challenge is as easy as shop, cook and compete,” said Kristen Beadon, Director of Marketing for SeaPak. “It’s a unique opportunity for SeaPak lovers and fans of the beloved Chopped series to unite and create new, unexpected flavors with shrimp.”

To join in the fun, entrants are required to submit a photo of their masterpieces, along with corresponding recipes, between February 18, 2020 and April 13, 2020. The grand prize winner of the Chopped At Home Challenge will receive a cash prize of $5,000 and one year of free SeaPak.

To help potential contestants get inspired, SeaPak is sharing cooking tips and ideas on SeaPak.com, as well as on the brand’s Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram pages.

For more information about the SeaPak Chopped At Home Challenge, and to view the official contest rules, visit the contest page on //FoodNetwork.com/ChoppedChallenge.

###

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.

Contest Short Rules

Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., except Maryland and North Dakota and where prohibited, age 21 or older. Void in Maryland, North Dakota and where prohibited. Contest starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on February 18, 2020 and ends at 4:59 p.m. ET on April 13, 2020. For full official rules and to enter, visit www.foodnetwork.com/choppedchallenge. Sponsored by Television Food Network, G.P., 75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10001.