Seapak Launches Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA. – SeaPak proudly reveals its latest innovation: Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp. The first of its kind to enter the market, Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp is a tender jumbo butterfly shrimp in a savory subtle pickle brined breading with a sweet mustard barbecue sauce.

“Research shows that Southern Style flavors are popular nationwide,” said Kristen Beadon, director of marketing for SeaPak. “We’re excited to launch this new product nationally and to deliver this popular flavor across the US.”

Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp is made with 4-star Best Aquaculture Practices certified shrimp. It contains 9 grams of protein per serving and is a good source of fiber and nutrients.

“At SeaPak, we always want to make sure we’re delighting our customers with relevant, on-trend, and delicious flavors,” said Beadon.

Listed at a suggested retail price of $9.99, each 10-ounce package Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp contains 2.5 servings. The oven crispy shrimp come with a 2-ounce container of creamy sweet mustard bbq sauce for dipping as well as air fryer instructions on the back.

Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp are the latest in the company’s line of frozen seafood products, which include Coconut Cod, Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp, and Lobster and Shrimp Bites.

To find Southern Style Jumbo Shrimp at a store near you, visit SeaPak’s product locator. And to learn more about America’s #1 specialty seafood brand, visit the company’s website at seapak.com, or their social channels: Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

###

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.