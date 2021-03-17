SeaPak Makes Wild Caught Lobster & Shrimp an Approachable Option for Value Added Seafood Consumers

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – SeaPak is bringing lobster to the brand’s freezer-aisle offerings.

Featuring wild caught shrimp and lobster, SeaPak Lobster & Shrimp Bites are a delicious, easy-to-prepare appetizer or snack. The perfectly balanced, lightly breaded combination pairs seafood’s hint of sweetness with a mixture of savory cheese and shallots for the ideal bite.

“Lobster is one of the most popular shellfish items on U.S. restaurant menus,” said Kristen Beadon, SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co.’s director of marketing. “So we’re excited to be able to offer a quick and easy lobster option that can fit nicely into any budget or schedule.”

Interest in cook-at-home seafood has been increasing rapidly in recent months, in part because of current events. Additionally, the growing affinity for lobster and new seafood flavors has been a trend that SeaPak has been watching for the last several years.

Families and home cooks can now enjoy a convenient, restaurant-quality lobster experience in the comfort of their own home. The newest product from the nation’s no. 1 seafood brand recently made its debut at grocery stores across the country. And although events and celebrations may look a bit different this year, SeaPak predicts consumers will still gravitate towards appetizer offerings to help add a special touch to their scaled back gatherings.

Available in 14-ounce packages, each serving of SeaPak Lobster & Shrimp Bites contains 10g of protein. The bites can be prepared in a conventional oven, a toaster oven or an air fryer.

To learn more about one of the nation's leading frozen seafood brands, visit SeaPak.com

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.