Seattle Fish Company Promotes Patrick Zoghby to Corporate Sales Manager

DENVER, CO – Seattle Fish Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Zoghby has been promoted to Sales Manager. Zoghby has been with Seattle Fish Company for five years and has been instrumental in diversifying revenue and expanding the company’s Gourmet Provisions Portfolio. Under this new role, Seattle Fish will organize all sales management functions under Mr. Zoghby including the Wholesale, Retail and Sales Support Teams. Together, these teams service Seattle Fish Company’s 1,400 regional customers.

Zoghby brings over thirty years of previous sales experience, including Director of Sales at Lombardi Brothers Meats, General Manager (Meat Division) at Shamrock Foods, and Regional Sales Manager & Director of Sales at Reinhart Foods. Most recently, Zoghby’s served as the Gourmet Division Manager at Seattle Fish Company, where he built an extensive product portfolio focusing on local and regional products including cheeses, meats, sauces, spices, and more.

“I came to Seattle Fish Company five years ago because I believed in our mission to Sustainably Feed People by providing restaurants, hotels and grocery stores with high-quality, delicious products. I look forward to continuing to do just that as Sales Manager, and working with our terrific Sales team to find the right seafood and gourmet products for each of our customers,” said Zoghby. “The Coronavirus pandemic has been tough on all of us – and I’m so proud of our Sales team as well as our resilient customers for finding creative ways to continue to serve patrons.”

In response to COVID, Seattle Fish Company has accelerated efforts to grow its unique product offerings into areas like sustainable terrestrial protein options, expand the manufacture of valued-added seafood, and partner with local producers – all the while continuing to provide the same high-quality seafood it is recognized for. “This promotion comes on the heels of recent strategic hires for specialized positions that support our ongoing corporate growth. The change in our industry and resulting shifts in consumer behavior spurred by COVID have demonstrated that Seattle Fish can play a prominent role in how we provide essential, responsible nutrition to our communities.”, says President and CEO Derek Figueroa. “I’m excited to have Pat and our talented sales team lead this charge to allow Seattle Fish Company to deliver on our Leadership Aspiration, to Lead the Growth of Sustainable Seafood Consumption.”

About Seattle Fish Company

Seattle Fish Company is a third-generation family-owned company and Colorado-based business, proudly serving the Rocky Mountain region and surrounding states for over a century. Recognized for playing a major role in making fresh seafood available in the Rocky Mountain region; Seattle Fish Company transports, processes, and distributes sustainable seafood and gourmet provisions daily from around the world, providing products of the highest quality to over 1,400 restaurants and retailers. Seattle Fish Co. is dedicated to fostering sustainable fishing practices, including supporting local aquaculture farms, as well as fishery improvement projects around the world, ensuring that seafood as a healthful protein is available for all, for generations to come. For more information, please visit Seattle Fish Company’s website at www.seattlefish.com