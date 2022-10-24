Secret Island Salmon Introduces Hot Dogs, Bacon, Burgers & More

CORAL GABLES, Fla.- This month, direct-to-consumer seafood brand Secret Island Salmon revolutionizes the seafood industry once again, introducing seven brand-new products that take the guesswork out of sourcing and seasoning. Joining the brand’s beloved Atlantic Salmon are Atlantic Salmon Hotdogs, Smoked Coho Salmon Bacon, Atlantic Salmon Burgers, Blackened Salmon, Whiskey Teriyaki Salmon, Cold Smoked Coho Salmon and Coho Salmon. Beginning on Tuesday, October 18th, consumers can purchase these packaged products on secretislandsalmon.com, either individually or as part of the newly curated Salmon Bundles. This rollout furthers Secret Island Salmon’s mission to elevate traditional seafood offerings through industry-leading practices, making sustainable seafood available to all.

ALL ABOUT TRANSPAREN-SEA

Sourced from pure, cold waters off the coast of Chilean Patagonia, Secret Island Salmon is flash-frozen at peak freshness within hours of harvest. Upholding the highest levels of eco-friendly production, Secret Island Salmon is Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) 4-star certified. Unlike most DTC seafood brands, which market second-party products they don’t harvest or produce themselves, Secret Island Salmon’s vertically-integrated operations enable the brand to take the mystery out of aquaculture by offering 100% traceability on its sourcing practices.

“These products provide the flavors, varieties and prices that will allow our salmon to become a delicious, healthy mainstay of our customers’ meals,” says Daniel Del Coro, Secret Island Salmon’s head of U.S. business development. “Our fish has been fed, raised and processed to meet today’s highest aquaculture standards.”

TRUSTED BY TASTEMAKERS

Secret Island Salmon is used in the kitchens of some of the best culinary talent in the world, with renowned brand ambassadors including Top Chef finalist and Food Network host Eric Adjepong; winner of The Next Iron Chef and James Beard award winner Jose Garces; Top Chef power couple and James Beard award finalists Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis; James Beard semi-finalist Ashleigh Shanti and the 2019 winner of Latin America’s Best Female Chef, Carolina Bazán.

