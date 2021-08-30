Senators Shaheen and Hassan Cheer Passage of National Lobster Day Resolution

(Washington, DC) – Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution cosponsored by U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) that designates September 25, 2021 as “National Lobster Day.” National Lobster Day seeks to recognize the economic and cultural importance of the species, which is a major economic driver for coastal New England.

“Lobster is an essential part of New Hampshire’s booming fishing and seafood industry. I’m proud to support Senator King’s resolution designating National Lobster Day to support our fishermen and their critical role in our state’s economy, history and culture,” said Senator Shaheen.

“There are few things better than having a lobster roll at Hampton Beach in the summer,” said Senator Hassan. “Granite Staters and New Englanders alike know how important lobstering is to our economy and what a pivotal role it plays in helping fuel our tourism industry. National Lobster Day is a time to celebrate not only lobsters, but also the fishermen and the restaurant workers who help bring them to our plates.”

Lobster is one of the most valuable catches in the U.S., and a fundamental economic driver for New Hampshire’s Seacoast communities.

Shaheen has long been a strong advocate for New Hampshire fishermen. As the Chair of the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, Shaheen has secured a total of $8 million in funding over the past four years for research into the impact of climate change on lobster. Last year, Shaheen announced nearly $6 million in COVID-19 financial relief for New Hampshire fisheries that she helped secure as part of the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Shaheen also secured $6 million for Coast Guard fishing safety training and research grants last year.

This resolution builds on Senator Hassan’s previous efforts to support New Hampshire’s fishermen. Earlier this year, Senator Hassan successfully called on the CDC and the Coast Guard to change mask requirements for crews on commercial fishing vessels. The updated guidance comes after Senator Hassan and Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) pushed the agencies to loosen restrictions for fully vaccinated commercial fishermen after hearing from fishermen in their states that wearing a mask while they work is unsafe.

