Senators Wicker and Cardin Introduce Seafood Marketing Act of 2022

(Washington, D.C) – Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi introduced the Seafood Marketing Act of 2022, with co-sponsor Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland. The bill would reestablish the National Seafood Council, which would administer a national seafood marketing campaign that promotes the public health benefits and sustainability of all seafood.

“America’s seafood industry provides our nation with some of the most nutritious, cost-effective, and delicious protein on the market. That is especially true in my home state of Mississippi where our producers are a cultural and economic treasure,” Senator Wicker said. “This bipartisan effort would raise awareness about the positive health benefits of eating seafood and continue supporting a critical sector of the American economy.”

“Americans are looking for competitive options at the supermarket and seafood provides a range of tastes for healthy and delicious meals,” said Senator Cardin. “Across the Chesapeake Bay and across the country, seafood is an integral component of our economy. I’m proud to join Senator Wicker in this bipartisan effort to support this important industry.”

Cited in the bill is the recommendation from several prominent health organizations to eat at least two servings of seafood per week, and key insights on the nutritional benefits of seafood consumption, including for pregnant women and their children, and with regards to mental health.

“The scientific consensus is strong and clear: eating seafood at least twice a week is good for brain health, heart health, and overall wellness,” said Linda Cornish, founder and president of Seafood Nutrition Partnership. “America is in the middle of a public health crisis exacerbated by the pandemic. Simply educating consumers on seafood nutrition can go a long way to improving people’s health and lives.”

The bill is in large part the culmination of a concerted effort to unite the seafood community around the simple message that seafood is the healthiest animal protein on Earth. Since the beginning of the year, leading members of the seafood community from the National Seafood Council (NSC) Task Force have led a movement – America’s Seafood Campaign – to help to bring together the industry and tell Congress about the need for support in the form of a promotion campaign.

“Consumers craved seafood during the pandemic and learned about its many health and nutritional benefits,” noted Jim Motos, Senior Vice President of the Category Business Units Division of Rich Products Corporation and NSC Task Force Member. “The industry has a window of opportunity to reinforce consumers’ newfound love for seafood and communicate the public health benefits of seafood on a national level.”

“The seafood community is extremely passionate about the nutritional value and sustainability of our products,” said Bill Hueffner, Vice President of Marketing and Development at Pacific Seafood and NSC Task Force Member. “We’re thrilled by this bill’s introduction and call on Congress to follow through so we can bring more fresh, delicious, and nutritious seafood to people around the country.”

In addition to authorizing $25 million per year for five years to oversee a national seafood promotion campaign, the Seafood Marketing Act broadens existing bill language to include all seafood in addition to fish and adds seaweed to the federal definition of seafood.

The bill next heads to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for a vote.