Seremoni Assembles Industry Leaders to Transform Seafood

Top-tier hires in brand marketing, sales, and procurement position Seremoni for rapid, game-changing growth



LOS ANGELES — Seremoni, the company setting a new standard and philosophy for the very best fish, assembles a stellar team of leaders to drive the future of premium seafood. With a bold vision and unstoppable momentum, Seremoni has brought in top-tier talent to propel its mission of making Michelin-quality fish accessible to all—starting with the appointment of Lesia Dallimore as Vice President of Brand and Marketing, alongside several other key industry hires.

These strategic additions reflect Seremoni’s ongoing momentum and dedication to transforming the seafood supply chain from boat to plate. At the core of this transformation is Seremoni Grade fish, which prioritizes partnerships with American fishermen, artisanal techniques such as ike-jime, and sustainability through innovative technology, providing more consumers the opportunity to experience delicious, high-quality fish.

Dallimore brings an unrivaled track record in brand building, marketing strategy and premium food retail to Seremoni. With a background leading marketing at renowned companies including Oishii, Erewhon and lululemon, Dallimore has a wealth of experience driving top-tier awareness, consumer engagement and retail expansion. At Oishii, she played a pivotal role in catapulting their luxury vertical-farmed produce into a viral sensation, securing partnerships with Whole Foods Market and driving collaborations with leading food and lifestyle brands.

At Seremoni, Dallimore will lead brand strategy, marketing, and creative execution as the company expands its presence across top-tier restaurants, specialty retailers, and direct-to-consumer channels. With a focus on scaling Seremoni Grade seafood, she will drive initiatives that introduce a wider audience to the highest standards of premium, responsibly sourced fish—reshaping expectations in both the fine dining and home cooking markets.

“Seremoni is at the forefront of a new paradigm in seafood—one that’s rethinking the entire supply chain to create a better experience for chefs, restaurants, and consumers alike,” said Dallimore. “It’s rare to have the opportunity to build a brand in a category that has been so overlooked and misunderstood. Seremoni brings transparency and connection to seafood in a contemporary way. I’m thrilled to join a team committed to expanding access to delicious, healthy, and sustainable seafood to truly transform the industry.”

In addition to Dallimore’s appointment, Seremoni welcomes three industry leaders across sales and procurement, further strengthening its ability to bring humanely harvested, wild-caught Seremoni Grade seafood to market:

Sonia Buchureau joins as Sales Director, bringing over a decade of experience in premium seafood brands, including New Zealand King Salmon and Multi-X. She has successfully launched and developed ultra-premium brands such as Ora King Salmon and Arka Antarctic Salmon, and she will lead efforts to expand Seremoni's reach across key markets.



Chris Cumming steps into a Senior Sales Director role and brings nearly two decades of experience in seafood sales, having driven exponential growth and expanded distribution at companies like Pacifico Aquaculture, Verlasso Salmon, and most recently, Kvarøy Arctic. Passionate about sustainably sourcing high-quality ingredients and forging deep relationships between producers and consumers, Chris excels at boosting revenue streams and growing distribution within the food industry.



Angelina Skowronski joins the procurement team as Director, with a decade of experience in the sustainable seafood space, spanning roles in private sector, NGO and policy. With a background at the Marine Stewardship Council and Fishpeople Seafood, she will play a crucial role in ensuring Seremoni's continued commitment to responsible sourcing and traceability.

“These hires mark an exciting chapter for Seremoni as we establish an all-star team and set a new industry benchmark for quality,” said Michael Fabbro, CEO of Seremoni. “Lesia’s expertise in brand storytelling and premium product marketing, coupled with Sonia, Chris, and Angelina’s deep knowledge of seafood sales and procurement, position us to accelerate our mission and expand our impact.”

With its growing team of experts, Seremoni is poised to bring its high-quality, ethically sourced seafood to more restaurants and retailers across the country. For more information, please visit https://www.seremoni.com/.

Seremoni is the new standard and philosophy for the very best fish, transforming the seafood industry by bringing Michelin-grade quality from boat to plate at an unprecedented scale. Merging traditional techniques with its technology powered process, Seremoni Grade seafood boasts enhanced freshness, flavor and sustainability while ensuring full transparency. Previously exclusive to top restaurants, Seremoni is also making high-caliber seafood accessible to consumers, allowing people to experience exceptional quality fish at home. Seremoni Grade seafood has been featured on the menus of top restaurants across the country like Providence, YESS, Crudo e Nudo, Nobu, Citrin, Atomix, Sushi Zo, Restaurant Daniel, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Clover Hill, Rosella, Café Carmellini and Kato, and available select grocery stores such as Happier Grocery.