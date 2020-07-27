Seward Salmon Plant Shuts Down With 34 COVID-19 Cases and More Expected

OBI Seafoods has shut down a salmon processing plant in the Kenai Peninsula town of Seward after at least 34 workers there tested positive for COVID-19, according to a local official.

The plant has about 260 workers, who are a mix of residents and nonresidents, according to Scott Meszaros, Seward’s city manager. He said 90 employees have been tested so far, and that more positives are expected as the remainder of the workers are tested.

All employees who tested positive are being moved to Anchorage, he added.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KTOO