Shrimp Hatcheries in Ecuador Receive Recognition for Commitment to Sustainability

Guayaquil, Ecuador — The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) and the National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA) have recognized Biogemar, Omarsa Mar Bravo, and Promarisco Chanduy hatcheries for their commitment to sustainability in shrimp larval production. The recognition was awarded on March 12 during AquaExpo Santa Elena 2025 as part of the progress achieved through the Scale Up program.

Scale Up is an initiative developed by SSP and CNA to raise standards in Ecuador’s shrimp hatcheries, aligning their processes with environmental, social, animal welfare, and governance criteria. Through training, audits, and the implementation of operational improvements, these hatcheries achieved 100% compliance with the standards outlined in the Technical Guide for the Sustainability of Shrimp Larval Production Hatcheries.

“As the first stage in the shrimp production chain, hatcheries lay the foundation for sustainable shrimp farming. This recognition validates their commitment and reaffirms that responsible production strengthens both efficiency and competitiveness in the sector. These hatcheries are proving, with real action, that sustainability is a competitive advantage for our industry,” stated José Antonio Camposano, Executive President of CNA.

Meanwhile, Pamela Nath, Director of SSP, emphasized: “Scale Up has provided clear guidelines to optimize processes and resources, implement responsible practices, ensure animal welfare, comply with national regulations, and meet international standards in shrimp larval production. Seeing hatcheries improve their performance throughout this project and recognizing the value of sustainability as a standard confirms that we are on the right path.”

About the Scale Up Program and Next Steps:

The Scale Up program was created to recognize and strengthen sustainable hatcheries. During this first pilot phase, tools and advisory support were provided to closed-cycle and larviculture hatcheries, assisting them in implementing improved environmental and social practices.

As a result, 17 hatcheries joined the initiative, and over 105 people were trained in the Technical Guide. This process has increased awareness of the importance of sustainability and outlined a clear path for continuous improvement within the industry.

“Sustainability is an ongoing process. In the next edition of the program, we will continue recognizing hatcheries that achieve 100% compliance with the Technical Guide while expanding opportunities for more hatcheries to join and advance on this path,” added the SSP Director.

With the second edition of Scale Up, SSP and CNA continue their commitment to promoting sustainability at all stages of shrimp production, further strengthening Ecuador’s competitiveness as a global leader in the industry.

About SSP

The Sustainable Shrimp Partnership (SSP) is a group of leading companies committed to transforming the future of shrimp aquaculture. As pioneers in Ecuador, SSP members strive to generate and promote the highest quality products, produced under the strictest social and environmental standards, through increased collaboration and transparency.