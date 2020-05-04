Shrimp Season Closes West of Gulfport Ship Channel; Additional Waters South of Intracoastal Waterway Remain Open

BILOXI, Miss. – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) announced today that beginning Friday, May 1, 2020, all waters south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel in Mississippi territorial waters are closed to shrimping.

The closure takes effect at 12:01 a.m.

Mississippi territorial waters south of the ICW and east of the Gulfport Ship Channel in Mississippi territorial waters will remain open to shrimping as provided by law and the regulations of the Commission on Marine Resources.

All rules set forth in regulations of the MDMR are to be in full force and effect and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp in or from the waters of the State of Mississippi must be legally licensed.

For more information, call the MDMR at 228-374-5000 or the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.