Skretting Makes History as Japan’s First ASC Certified Feed Mill

Kyushu, Japan — Skretting Japan is driving positive change upstream and downstream in the farmed seafood value chain.

Aquaculture Stewardship Council proudly announces that Skretting Japan’s Imari Plant is the country’s first ASC certified feed mill—a game-changing moment for Japan’s seafood farming sector. This milestone boosts transparency in feed supply chains and propels the industry toward more traceable, environmentally and socially responsible seafood.

Located in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Skretting’s Imari Plant produces feed for species including freshwater trout, salmon, seabass, seabream, meagre, seriola, cobia, and tropical marine finfish.

With ASC Feed Certification, Skretting Japan has:

A more standardised approach to due diligence

Improved supplier assessments

Greater insight into legal, environmental and social risks of suppliers

Stronger upstream connectivity and engagement

Gihyeon Park, General Manager at Skretting Japan, said, “Obtaining ASC Feed Certification embodies our purpose of ‘Feeding the Future’ in a sustainable and responsible manner. It not only reinforces our commitment to continuous improvement but also marks a significant milestone for Japan’s aquaculture industry. This certification is not a final goal but the beginning of a more sustainable future.

“We take great pride in the team that made this achievement possible and believe that this milestone will serve as a catalyst for the development of Japan’s seafood farming industry, helping Japanese seafood align more closely with global standards.”

Koji Yamamoto, General Manager Japan at ASC, said, “Having Skretting as Japan’s first ASC certified feed mill is a significant milestone for responsible seafood farming here.

“Their certification signals a commitment to sustainable feed production, arriving at a crucial time as we approach the 31 October 2025, deadline for ASC certified farms to use ASC conforming feed.”

This achievement solidifies Skretting’s global leadership in responsible aquafeed. With ASC Feed Certification in multiple regions, Skretting continues to drive a more sustainable future for farmed seafood worldwide.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Setting The Standard for Seafood.

ASC is driving the world’s leading certification programme for responsibly farmed seafood.

ASC is leading the transformation of the seafood farming industry towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility by setting the most robust standards and providing the highest assurance, integrity and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Our vision is a world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for humanity whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment.

Our standards ensure that seafood with the ASC label has been farmed with care.

About the ASC Feed Standard

The ASC Feed Standard is changing the narrative of responsible aquafeed to a holistic approach.

It sets rigorous requirements for aquafeed production, covering areas such as social and labour rights, health and safety, environmental stewardship, and responsible sourcing of raw materials.

It takes into consideration the impacts created across all key ingredient groups and throughout the ingredient supply chain. This includes all major agriculture crops such as wheat, corn and canola, in addition to soy and palm oil, and marine ingredients.