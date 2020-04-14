Snow Crab Season Delayed in Gulf of St. Lawrence

The federal government has delayed snow crab fishing season in the Gulf of St. Lawrence due to concerns over spreading COVID-19.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said the decision on Thursday to pause the season will let everyone involved in the fishery to put necessary health and safety measures in place.

Seafood processors in the Maritimes had called on Ottawa to delay the crab and lobster season, warning that moving ahead with fishing risks workers’ health — and the bottom line — amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

